Lyric Theatre raising money for Regional Food Bank during ‘A Christmas Carol’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For the ninth year in a row, a local theater is hosting a popular Christmas performance to raise money for those in need.

The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma will raise money for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma during their run of “A Christmas Carol.”

Donations will be collected following each performance through Dec. 27.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 performance will be held outdoors at the historic Harn Homestead, 1721 N. Lincoln Blvd.

Organizers say the Harn Homestead will be transformed into a holiday village with patrons walking from scene to scene during the 75-minute production.

In order to offer a safe experience, Lyric Theatre will be enforcing the following guidelines:

All patrons, staff and volunteers are required to wear masks, which must remain on their faces at all times.

All audience members will have their temperature checked with a no-touch thermometer before entering the performance space. If a patron has a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, they will not be admitted. Tickets will be exchanged for a future performance, or a full refund will be issued.

Lyric will provide hand sanitizing stations throughout the space for patron usage.

Plexiglass safety partitions will be in place between the public and box office and concessions staff.

“We are overjoyed that Lyric Theatre has created an innovative, and safe, way to continue this metro holiday tradition,” said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “Since 2011, Lyric Theatre, and their loyal patrons, have helped to provide more than a million meals to Oklahomans living with food insecurity.”

Since 2011, Lyric Theatre patrons have donated more than $178,000 to the Regional Food Bank.

Tickets for “A Christmas Carol” are available at LyricTheatreOKC.org or by calling Lyric’s box office at 405-524-9312.

LATEST STORIES: