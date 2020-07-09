Follow the Storms
Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art to offer free admission during July, August

Courtesy: Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is offering free admission for July and August, but there are precautions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Temporarily, the museum will be only open Tuesday – Saturday, 10-5.

The Museum is limiting admission to 10 visitors in the gallery at a time.  It is recommended to make online reservations at www.mgmoa.org/visit.  In addition to limiting visitors and having hand sanitizer stations, wearing masks are also recommended while visiting the museum.  A limited Gift Shop will be available during the museum’s open hours. 

 The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is located on the OBU Green campus, 1900 W. MacArthur St. in Shawnee. 

