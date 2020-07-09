Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art to offer free admission during July, August

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is offering free admission for July and August, but there are precautions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Temporarily, the museum will be only open Tuesday – Saturday, 10-5.

The Museum is limiting admission to 10 visitors in the gallery at a time. It is recommended to make online reservations at www.mgmoa.org/visit. In addition to limiting visitors and having hand sanitizer stations, wearing masks are also recommended while visiting the museum. A limited Gift Shop will be available during the museum’s open hours.

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is located on the OBU Green campus, 1900 W. MacArthur St. in Shawnee.

Latest stories: