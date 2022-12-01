OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Business students in Oklahoma are working to help those in need while also setting a world record.

Business students at Mid-America Christian University are working to raise money and donations to collect socks as part of their attempt to set a Guinness World Record.

The socks will be gathered to break the “World’s Largest Sock Word” world record by spelling out ‘MACU’ with more than 5,000 socks.

Officials say the current record is 1,447 socks set in Abu Dhabi in 2020.

The record attempt will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 in MACU’s Gaulke Activity Center, located on the southwest side of campus.

After the attempt, the socks will be donated to charities, churches, and shelters around the Oklahoma City metro area.

