MACU partners with Oklahoma City University to provide path to nursing degree

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two local universities have created a partnership to provide a way for students to obtain a nursing degree.

Mid-America Christian University has partnered with Oklahoma City University in order to provide an avenue for MACU students to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from OCU’s Kramer School of Nursing.

Organizers say students can complete their general education and major science courses at MACU and then transfer to OCU to enter the nursing program.

“Healthcare services continues to be an expanding profession, nursing especially,” said Dr. David Rose, Assistant Vice President of Enrollment at MACU. “Specifically as we look to the post-COVID environment, there will be a continued increasing demand for registered nurses.”

Officials say nursing has been one of the most frequently requested majors from prospective MACU students.

“Enrolled students will fulfill their general education requirements, electives and science courses at MACU, then will matriculate to OCU to finish their final 56 hours of nursing courses at OCU,” Rose said.

The agreement is effective immediately, meaning students who have already fulfilled their course requirements at MACU may begin the process of transferring to OCU.

