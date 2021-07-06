Macy’s to fill over 1,100 positions in Oklahoma during upcoming hiring event

Macy’s, Photo: Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Macy’s is looking to hire over 1,100 people to fill positions at the company’s stores and distribution and fulfillment centers in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

A Macy’s national hiring event will be held Thursday, July 15, at stores and fulfillment centers across the country. Oklahoma City and Tulsa store hiring events will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Macy’s Tulsa Fulfillment Center’s hiring event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time.

Candidates can apply online at macysjobs.com ahead of the hiring event.

The company conducts most candidate interviews online, “offering a convenient experience for candidates to apply, interview and complete an assessment whenever and wherever it’s convenient,” a Macy’s news release states.

The process lasts around 30 minutes and is available around the clock, everyday at macysjobs.com.

“Applicants often receive an offer the same day they apply. During the hiring event, walk-in applicants are also welcome for an on-the-spot interview,” the news release states.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc.

