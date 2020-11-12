Macy’s to hold seasonal job hiring event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Macy’s will hold a hiring event on Thursday to fill positions for the holiday season.

The hiring event will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. However, additional times and dates are available for phone interviews.

Macy’s will conduct all interviews during the hiring event by phone to ensure that the hiring experience is safe and convenient, according to a Macy’s news release.

Candidates are encouraged to submit job applications online prior to Thursday’s hiring event. Candidates can apply online at macysjobs.com.

The news release included the following bullet points to encourage applicants:

Applicants often receive an offer the same day they apply.

Macy’s migrated approximately 1,000 seasonal positions from 2019 to permanent positions.

Approximately one third of Macy’s store leadership colleagues started their careers at Macy’s during the holiday season.

The average length of service among Macy’s, Inc. professional and hourly colleagues is 10 years and 7 years, respectively.

