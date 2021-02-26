Made in Oklahoma: Apple-berry upside down cake
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This unique twist on a classic dessert makes for a perfect transition between winter and spring.
Ingredients
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1 tsp allspice
- 1 cup Hiland butter
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1 cup Hiland sour cream
- 1 cup Shawnee Mills flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 cup Hiland milk
- 1 Granny Smith apple, sliced
- 1 cup fresh or frozen berries (blueberry, cranberry, or berry of your choice)
Directions
- Grease an 8-inch round or square cake pan. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- In a small bowl, whisk 1 cup sugar, cinnamon and allspice. Sprinkle in the pan.
- With an electric mixer, combine butter and 1 cup sugar, beating until light and fluffy. Add egg and vanilla, mixing until incorporated.
- In a small bowl, whisk flour, baking powder and salt. Blend into butter mixture. On low speed, beat in milk until the batter is smooth.
- Place apple slices and cranberries in a pan, arranging on top of the sugar-cinnamon mixture. Spoon batter over apple and cranberries.
- Bake for 30 minutes or until a wooden pick comes out clean.
- Cool in pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Then, using pot holders, turn out cake onto a large plate or platter.