Made in Oklahoma: Apple-berry upside down cake

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This unique twist on a classic dessert makes for a perfect transition between winter and spring.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 1 tsp allspice
  • 1 cup Hiland butter
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 1 cup Hiland sour cream
  • 1 cup Shawnee Mills flour
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 cup Hiland milk
  • 1 Granny Smith apple, sliced
  • 1 cup fresh or frozen berries (blueberry, cranberry, or berry of your choice)

Directions

  1. Grease an 8-inch round or square cake pan. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
  2. In a small bowl, whisk 1 cup sugar, cinnamon and allspice. Sprinkle in the pan.
  3. With an electric mixer, combine butter and 1 cup sugar, beating until light and fluffy. Add egg and vanilla, mixing until incorporated.
  4. In a small bowl, whisk flour, baking powder and salt. Blend into butter mixture. On low speed, beat in milk until the batter is smooth.
  5. Place apple slices and cranberries in a pan, arranging on top of the sugar-cinnamon mixture. Spoon batter over apple and cranberries.
  6. Bake for 30 minutes or until a wooden pick comes out clean.
  7. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Then, using pot holders, turn out cake onto a large plate or platter.

