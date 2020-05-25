Made in Oklahoma: Campfire Sausage Packs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Celebrate the start of summer with a meal at the grill. These sausage packs are great for an outdoor camping trip, but also delicious on the backyard grill.

Ingredients:

1 pound Mountain View Cajun Style Andouille Sausage

2 onions, sliced

1-2 pounds of small red potatoes, halved

1 pound fresh green beans

2 tablespoons of Head Country All Purpose Seasoning

3 tablespoons of thinly chopped chives

4 tablespoons of Hiland butter

1 pound of Schwab’s Jalapeno and Cheddar Sausage

2 bell peppers, sliced

2 large zucchini, sliced

6 cloves of garlic, peeled and sliced

Small bundle of fresh thyme

1/4 cup of olive oil

Aluminum foil

First, make aluminum foil packs by cutting the foil the preferred size for your pack, then doubling for durability.

Heat your grill to high heat or until the coals are hot and flames are down. Place sausages on bottom of packs.

In a large bowl, combine vegetables with the seasoning, herbs, olive oil, and butter. Distribute the vegetables on top of the sausages.

Cover with 2 layers of aluminum foil and place packs on grill.

Sausages should be browned and vegetables tender when done, which can take 25 to 35 minutes.

