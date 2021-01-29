Made in Oklahoma: Chicken, bacon & ranch pizza recipe

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Made in Oklahoma Coalition has another mouthwatering recipe for you – chicken, bacon and ranch pizza!

Chicken, bacon and ranch pizza is not your typical pizza, and it’s plenty scrumptious.

“This Okie-inspired pizza combines the great flavors of chicken, bacon and ranch dressing. Pizza is on the dinner rotation for most people for good reason. It’s something everyone in the house can agree on. But if you’re looking for something beyond marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, try a chicken, bacon and ranch pizza,” the MIO website states.

Here’s the ingredients you will need:

1 package Shawnee Mills pizza crust

2 tablespoons olive oil

1⁄2 cup Braum’s Sour Cream

2 tablespoons Head Country All-Purpose Seasoning

5 slices Bar-S bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 cup cooked, sliced chicken breast

6-8 J-M Farms portabella mushrooms, thinly sliced

2 cups (8 ounces) shredded Lovera’s Smoked Caciocavera cheese

2 tablespoons Scissortail Farms chopped chives

And here’s the directions:

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Step 2

Prepare the crust by following the fail-proof Shawnee Mills pizza crust mix instructions. Place the pizza crust on a large piece of parchment paper on a large sheet tray.

Step 3

Mix the sour cream and Head Country seasoning, and spread evenly on the pizza crust.

Step 4

Top the pizza with bacon, cooked and sliced chicken, mushrooms and Lovera’s cheese.

Step 5

Bake for 12-15 minutes, until the cheese is melted and bubbly and the crust is crispy on the outside and cooked through. Finish with chopped Scissortail chives. Note: We suggest using NSP brands sliced and cooked chicken.