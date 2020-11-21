Made in Oklahoma: Chocolate-covered pecan pie

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For Thanksgiving, you can get a free Field’s Pecan Pie by donating blood, and you can make that pie extra special with a recipe from Made in Oklahoma.

All Oklahomans who donate blood at the Oklahoma Blood Institute on Nov. 24 and 25 will receive a free Field’s Pecan Pie.

The Made in Oklahoma Coalition has a special recipe for making that Field’s Pecan Pie into a chocolate-covered pecan pie.

Watch the above video to find out how to make your pecan pie chocolatey.

Go to https://www.miocoalition.com/ to see all of Made in Oklahoma’s delicious recipes.

