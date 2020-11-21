OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For Thanksgiving, you can get a free Field’s Pecan Pie by donating blood, and you can make that pie extra special with a recipe from Made in Oklahoma.
All Oklahomans who donate blood at the Oklahoma Blood Institute on Nov. 24 and 25 will receive a free Field’s Pecan Pie.
The Made in Oklahoma Coalition has a special recipe for making that Field’s Pecan Pie into a chocolate-covered pecan pie.
Watch the above video to find out how to make your pecan pie chocolatey.
Go to https://www.miocoalition.com/ to see all of Made in Oklahoma’s delicious recipes.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Made in Oklahoma: Chocolate-covered pecan pie
- Judge to Trump: Stop deporting asylum-seeking children
- Time’s a-tickin’ to begin defrosting your Thanksgiving turkey
- Some residents lost power a second time this week after being in the dark for two weeks
- Coronavirus vaccine could come ‘within weeks,’ White House says