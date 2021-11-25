Made in Oklahoma: Individual turkey pot pie

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The cuisine experts with the Made in Oklahoma Coalition have a delicious comfort food recipe that puts perfect use to your leftover Thanksgiving turkey.

Individual turkey pot pie has a warm, flavorful medley of turkey and vegetables and a flaky crust on top.

Individual turkey pot pie

Here’s how to make it:

Ingredients

6 tablespoons Hiland Salted Butter

1 yellow onion, chopped

1/2 cup Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour

1 teaspoon Daddy Hinkles Original Seasoning

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

2 cups chicken broth (or leftover turkey stock)

1 cup Hiland Milk

3 cups cooked and diced turkey (white or dark meat)

2 cups frozen mixed vegetables, thawed

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes

1 package frozen puff pastry sheets, thawed

1 Hansens egg

Step 1

Heat butter in a sautÔøΩ pan over medium heat. SautÔøΩ onion until tender and golden. Whisk in flour, Daddy Hinkles seasoning, salt and pepper. Slowly add chicken broth and then milk, stirring to combine. Cook until thick and bubbly. Add turkey, vegetables, thyme and parsley flakes.

Step 2

Pour filling into 6 to 8 (depending on the size) individual ramekins.

Step 3

Cut puff pastry into squares to fit the tops of each ramekin. Place pastry on top of each ramekin, then cut a steam vent in the center of each. Place ramekins on a cookie sheet to catch drips while baking.

Step 4

In a small bowl, beat egg with fork. Use pastry brush to spread egg wash on pastry.

Step 5

Bake at 400 degrees for about 15 to 20 minutes, or until pastry is golden brown and cooked through.