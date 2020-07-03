Made in Oklahoma: Layered Greek Salad Dip

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – You can eat this dip over salad greens, or serve it as a dip with pita chips.

Ingredients:

1 16 oz container of hummus

2 garlic cloves

Juice from half a lemon

2 tomatoes, seeded and chopped

1/3 cup kalamata olives, chopped

1 package of Scissortail Farms spring mix

8 oz Braum’s Greek Yogurt

1 tbsp Scissortail Farms fresh dill, chopped

1 large cucumber, seeded and chopped

1/2 cup of crumbled feta cheese

2 tbsp of Dianne’s Signature Dressing.

Spread the hummus in an 8-by-8-inch dish. In a small bowl, combine yogurt, garlic, dill, and lemon juice. Spread yogurt mixture over hummus. Top with cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese, and olives. Sprinkle with salad dressing.

Serve with pita chips, or spoon onto salad greens to serve as a salad.

