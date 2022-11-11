OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This impressive side dish will have everyone coming back for seconds. It’s all the ingredients of a twice-baked potato in an easy-to-make bowl of mashed potatoes. This may become your new family favorite.
Ingredients
- 2 1/2 (3) lb russet potatoes peeled and cubed
- 2 cups Hiland sour cream
- 1/2 cup Hiland salted butter
- 1/2 cup Hiland cream
- 10 slices Bar-S bacon, cooked and crumbled
- Pinch of ground nutmeg
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
- Cover the diced potatoes in water and bring to boil, cooking until tender for mashing.
- Add sour cream, butter, cream, and nutmeg and mash until smooth.
- Add the crumbled bacon and serve.