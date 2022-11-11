OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This impressive side dish will have everyone coming back for seconds. It’s all the ingredients of a twice-baked potato in an easy-to-make bowl of mashed potatoes. This may become your new family favorite.

Ingredients

2 1/2 (3) lb russet potatoes peeled and cubed

2 cups Hiland sour cream

1/2 cup Hiland salted butter

1/2 cup Hiland cream

10 slices Bar-S bacon, cooked and crumbled

Pinch of ground nutmeg

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Cover the diced potatoes in water and bring to boil, cooking until tender for mashing. Add sour cream, butter, cream, and nutmeg and mash until smooth. Add the crumbled bacon and serve.