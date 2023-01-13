OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Try this dip with veggies or crackers. It’s also good as a dip for grilled chicken or as a base for a flatbread. And, it makes a great centerpiece on a charcuterie board!

Ingredients

2 cups plain Greek yogurt

3 tablespoons mayo

1 tablespoon Cheatwoods honey

1 cup finely chopped kale

1 cup Scissortail Farms spinach, finely chopped

4 green onions, green part only, finely chopped

1/4 cup carrot, finely minced

1 tablespoon Daddy Hinkles spicy pepper seasoning

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a bowl, mixing well. Refrigerate for a few hours before serving.