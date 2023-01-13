OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Try this dip with veggies or crackers. It’s also good as a dip for grilled chicken or as a base for a flatbread. And, it makes a great centerpiece on a charcuterie board!
Ingredients
- 2 cups plain Greek yogurt
- 3 tablespoons mayo
- 1 tablespoon Cheatwoods honey
- 1 cup finely chopped kale
- 1 cup Scissortail Farms spinach, finely chopped
- 4 green onions, green part only, finely chopped
- 1/4 cup carrot, finely minced
- 1 tablespoon Daddy Hinkles spicy pepper seasoning
Directions
Combine all ingredients in a bowl, mixing well. Refrigerate for a few hours before serving.