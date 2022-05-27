OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The fine food makers from the Made in Oklahoma Coalition have another delectable recipe for you: Sausage-stuffed manicotti.

Photo goes with story
Sausage-stuffed manicotti. Image Made in Oklahoma Coalition

Ingredients

  • 1 pound Greers Ranch House Breakfast Sausage
  • 16 ounce Hiland Cottage Cheese, small curd›8 ounce manicotti shells
  • 1 jar Loveras Basil Tomato Sauce
  • 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

Steps

  1. With an electric mixer, combine sausage and cottage cheese, mixing on low speed until combined.
  2. Stuff sausage mixture into uncooked manicotti shells. Place shells in a greased 9-by-13-inch pan or 2 (8-inch) pans. Top with spaghetti sauce.
  3. Cover with foil. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour.
  4. Uncover, and sprinkle with mozzarella cheese. Bake 10 minutes longer or until cheese is melted.

Go to www.miocoalition.com for more recipes.