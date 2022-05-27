OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The fine food makers from the Made in Oklahoma Coalition have another delectable recipe for you: Sausage-stuffed manicotti.

Sausage-stuffed manicotti. Image Made in Oklahoma Coalition

Ingredients

1 pound Greers Ranch House Breakfast Sausage

16 ounce Hiland Cottage Cheese, small curd›8 ounce manicotti shells

1 jar Loveras Basil Tomato Sauce

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

Steps

With an electric mixer, combine sausage and cottage cheese, mixing on low speed until combined. Stuff sausage mixture into uncooked manicotti shells. Place shells in a greased 9-by-13-inch pan or 2 (8-inch) pans. Top with spaghetti sauce. Cover with foil. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour. Uncover, and sprinkle with mozzarella cheese. Bake 10 minutes longer or until cheese is melted.

Go to www.miocoalition.com for more recipes.