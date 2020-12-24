Made in Oklahoma: Soft and Fluffy Christmas Cookies
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Christmas cookies are a holiday staple for many Oklahomans.
These soft and fluffy sugar cookies are great for all of your decorating and Santa-giving needs.
Cookie Ingredients:
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1 cup Hiland Unsalted Butter
- 1 cup shortening
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon Griffin’s Vanilla
- 4 ½ cups Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour
- ¾ teaspoon salt
Frosting Ingredients:
- 2 ½ tablespoons Hiland Heavy Whipping Cream
- 4 tablespoons Hiland Unsalted Butter
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon Griffin’s Vanilla
Directions:
- Cream together sugars, butter and shortening.
- Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing until fully combined.
- Add vanilla, mixing to combine.
- Combine the flour and salt, add 1/2 cup at a time, until incorporated.
- Roll dough into large (2 tablespoons) balls, and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
- Press each ball down with a glass dipped in sugar.
- Bake 6 to 8 minutes at 375 degrees.
- Immediately remove from cookie sheet to cool.
- For cookie frosting: in a small saucepan over medium heat, combine cream and butter.
- Stir until butter is melted.
- Add powdered sugar and vanilla, stirring quickly until combined.
- Remove from heat, and mix with an electric mixer until creamy and smooth. Tint with food coloring, if desired.
