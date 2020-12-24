Made in Oklahoma: Soft and Fluffy Christmas Cookies

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Recipes

More Recipes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Christmas cookies are a holiday staple for many Oklahomans.

These soft and fluffy sugar cookies are great for all of your decorating and Santa-giving needs.

Cookie Ingredients:

  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 1 cup Hiland Unsalted Butter
  • 1 cup shortening
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon Griffin’s Vanilla
  • 4 ½ cups Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour
  • ¾ teaspoon salt

Frosting Ingredients:

  • 2 ½ tablespoons Hiland Heavy Whipping Cream
  • 4 tablespoons Hiland Unsalted Butter
  • 2 cups powdered sugar
  • 1 teaspoon Griffin’s Vanilla

Directions:

  1. Cream together sugars, butter and shortening.
  2. Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing until fully combined.
  3. Add vanilla, mixing to combine.
  4. Combine the flour and salt, add 1/2 cup at a time, until incorporated.
  5. Roll dough into large (2 tablespoons) balls, and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
  6. Press each ball down with a glass dipped in sugar.
  7. Bake 6 to 8 minutes at 375 degrees.
  8. Immediately remove from cookie sheet to cool.
    1. For cookie frosting: in a small saucepan over medium heat, combine cream and butter.
    2. Stir until butter is melted.
    3. Add powdered sugar and vanilla, stirring quickly until combined.
    4. Remove from heat, and mix with an electric mixer until creamy and smooth. Tint with food coloring, if desired.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter