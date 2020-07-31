Made in Oklahoma: Summer corn salad

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This is a recipe that should be on your summer bucket list! Have fun turning this fresh corn on the cob into a refreshing salad.

Ingredients

4 ears of corn, husks removed

2 tablespoons Hiland Unsalted Butter, melted

1 1⁄2 tablespoons Daddy Hinkle’s Original Seasoning

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons Roark Acres Honey

1 1⁄2 teaspoons Sriracha hot sauce

1 1⁄2 avocados, coarsely chopped

1 serrano chile, thinly sliced

1⁄2 cup chopped cilantro leaves

Step 1

Prepare a grill for medium-high heat. Brush ears of corn with butter then season with Daddy Hinkle’s Seasoning. Grill, turning occasionally until kernels are very tender and charred in spots, 10–12 minutes. Let cool slightly, then cut kernels from cobs.

Step 2

Meanwhile, whisk lime juice, honey and Sriracha in a large bowl to combine. Add corn, avocados, chile and cilantro to dressing, and toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cover with plastic wrap, pressing down to prevent any air from coming into direct contact with the salad to prevent avocados from turning brown. Refrigerate 1 hour before serving.

Click here for other MIO recipes.