MADILL, Okla. (KFOR) – A brave officer from the Madill Police Department risked his life to save someone else’s.

According to Madill PD, Sgt. JT Moore responded to a car accident during the early morning hours on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

When he got there, Sgt. Moore immediately sprung into action when he saw the car engulfed in flames.

Officials say Sgt. Moore quickly grabbed his fire extinguisher to begin putting out the flames when he noticed the driver still in the car. That’s when he reached in and pulled the victim to safety.

“We commend Sgt. Moore for his life saving actions, all while putting himself in harms way!” said the Madill Police Department.