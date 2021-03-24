Mail, packages being stolen in Yukon, police on the hunt for culprit

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Yukon police are searching for a suspect who allegedly has been stealing packages and mail from mailboxes and front porches in a Yukon neighborhood.

“You know, what gives you the right to come take the stuff that I’ve earned,” Chelsea, who didn’t want to share her last name until an arrest is made, told KFOR.

Chelsea is talking about an alleged recent crime spree in her Yukon neighborhood.

“I was waiting on the packages to come in and I have the shop app, so it tells you when things are out for delivery and when they’ve been delivered,” Chelsea said.

Chelsea said she got an alert from the app that said her packages and mail had been delivered.

“Whenever I came back, they were already gone,” she said.

Chelsea said an important check in her mailbox was also stolen and the suspect increased the amount when he tried to cash it at a Chase Bank.

“He wrote a ‘4’ in front of it to make it over $400 instead of only $70,” explained Chelsea.

Chelsea said she acted quickly and notified the check’s original sender and reported the crime to Yukon Police.

“Our officer was able to go to that bank and recover some evidence,” said Maj. Matt Fairchild with Yukon Police. “Hopefully, that will lead us to a possible suspect.”

Wanting to spread the word in her community, Chelsea posted about the federal crime in the Yukon Happenings Facebook group. Within minutes of posting, she said more victims came forward about what happened to them.

“We have heard some chatter of instances as well, but this is the only one that’s been reported to us,” said Fairchild.

Chelsea and Yukon police hope more victims file police reports to help investigators find the crook.

Until then, Chelsea said she wants people to know they don’t have to resort to stealing from the community if they need help.

“If you need help, there are so many people in the Yukon group who would help you,” she said.

So far, police have not named a suspect or made any arrests.