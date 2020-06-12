Main Event offering free activities for healthcare workers, first responders

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Shortly after a popular family entertainment venue reopened its doors to the public, organizers say they have a special deal for healthcare workers and first responders.

Main Event announced that it has a special deal for frontline fighters and their families.

Beginning on June 15, Main Event will offer free all-you-can-play activities every Monday through Thursday for healthcare workers, first responders, and their families.

Organizers say they recognized that healthcare workers and first responders have been unable to spend time with their families during the pandemic.

Participants will only need a valid photo ID to redeem.

Main Event has implemented the ‘Play Smart, Play Safe’ plan at all of its centers.

Officials say there is a new team of employees specifically dedicated to cleaning the center from top to bottom throughout the day.

At the same time, all staff will receive a temperature check before each shift and are required to wear a mask during their work day.

Also, all locations will feature 6-foot markers throughout the venue to promote social distancing.

Organizers say every piece of equipment will be cleaned between uses, and contactless pay is now being implemented.

Once inside the venue, guests can sanitize their hands at several stations, or they can wear gloves.