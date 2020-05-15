Main Event opens with new ‘Play Smart, Play Safe’ plan

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular family entertainment venue announced that it is reopening its locations in Oklahoma City and Tulsa following closures due to COVID-19.

Main Event announced that it has implemented the ‘Play Smart, Play Safe’ plan at all of its centers.

Officials say there is a new team of employees specifically dedicated to cleaning the center from top to bottom throughout the day.

At the same time, all staff will receive a temperature check before each shift and are required to wear a mask during their work day.

Also, all locations will feature 6-foot markers throughout the venue to promote social distancing.

Organizers say every piece of equipment will be cleaned between uses, and contactless pay is now being implemented.

Once inside the venue, guests can sanitize their hands at several stations, or they can wear gloves.