Follow the storms
KFOR Interactive Radar

Main Event opens with new ‘Play Smart, Play Safe’ plan

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular family entertainment venue announced that it is reopening its locations in Oklahoma City and Tulsa following closures due to COVID-19.

Main Event announced that it has implemented the ‘Play Smart, Play Safe’ plan at all of its centers.

Officials say there is a new team of employees specifically dedicated to cleaning the center from top to bottom throughout the day.

At the same time, all staff will receive a temperature check before each shift and are required to wear a mask during their work day.

Also, all locations will feature 6-foot markers throughout the venue to promote social distancing.

Organizers say every piece of equipment will be cleaned between uses, and contactless pay is now being implemented.

Once inside the venue, guests can sanitize their hands at several stations, or they can wear gloves.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter