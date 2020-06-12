Main Street Duncan hosting carnival with COVID-19 precautions in mind

DUNCAN, Okla. (KFOR) – For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit Stephens County, officials say families will be able to enjoy a popular carnival.

The City of Duncan says it is moving forward with plans to host a carnival this weekend despite concerns about the growing number of cases of COVID-19.

Organizers say they want to ease the public’s mind about the carnival, adding that they are taking precautions seriously so everyone can be safe.

“We want to ensure the public of their safety and reassure them that we are taking precautions after the pandemic to have a safe festival,” Destiny Ahlfenger told KSWO.

Organizers say all the rides will be sanitized after every use, hand sanitizing stations will be set up and ride operators will be required to wear masks.