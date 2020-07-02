Major bridge interstate improvements coming to Oklahoma City, Del City this summer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers who travel through the Oklahoma City metro area should prepare to see two major interstate projects underway soon.

During a June 1 Oklahoma Transportation Commission meeting, commission members approved contracts for two major interstate projects that will greatly affect traffic in the Oklahoma City metro area, with work on both expected to begin in late summer.

The first is a nearly $80 million project to replace six bridges on I-40 at Crutcho Creek, S.E. 15th St. and Sooner Rd. in Del City. The bridges are in poor condition and require constant maintenance and repairs, and five of the structures are rated structurally deficient.

Oklahoma Transportation Commission’s approval of a contract for a nearly $80 million project will replace the I-40 bridges over Crutcho Creek, S.E. 15th St., pictured here, and Sooner Rd. in Del City.

The second is a nearly $28 million project to rehabilitate the concrete pavement and nine bridges on I-44 between I-40 and just south of I-240 on the Oklahoma City’s southwest side. The rehabilitation work will require lane closures on this very busy corridor that serves Will Rogers World Airport.

“These six bridges on I-40 in Del City are some of the worst we have anywhere on the interstate in Oklahoma, so we’re really looking forward to getting those replaced with brand-new infrastructure,” Secretary of Transportation and ODOT Executive Director Tim Gatz said. “The work on I-40 in Del City and on I-44 will be very disruptive to metro-area traffic, so we ask drivers to be patient and mindful in these work zones and others statewide.”

