FAIRVIEW, Okla. (KFOR) – The Major County Sheriff’s Office say they have shut down a illegal marijuana grow in the Cedar Springs area.

According to Major County deputies, police officials including Blaine County deputies assisted OBN and DEQ agents in shutting down an illegal marijuana grow in the Cedar Springs area.

Marijuana bust, Image courtesy Major County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities confirm overall, more than two thousand plants were seized and one arrested.

No further information has been released at this time. This is still an ongoing investigation.