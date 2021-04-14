Major construction project begins in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers in Edmond may need to change their morning routine due to a new road construction project.

Beginning on Wednesday, contractors will reconstruct the concrete intersection at 33rd St. and Kelly Ave.

During construction work, traffic will be reduced to one lane in all directions and driveways will be closed periodically.

Officials say drivers should expect significant delays in the area and are encouraged to find an alternate route.

The project will last approximately 120 days with cooperative weather.