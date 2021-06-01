Major County Sheriff’s Office busts alleged unlicensed marijuana grow

MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Major County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics to take down an alleged unlicensed marijuana grow operation.

Major County deputies and OBN agents executed a search warrant Tuesday morning at a facility north of Fairview, where a massive amount of marijuana plants were being grown.

“In all, over 4,000 plants were seized and destroyed,” Sheriff’s Office officials said.

The Alfalfa County Sheriff’s Office and Cherokee Police Department assisted with the investigation.

No further details were provided.

