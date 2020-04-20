Major County Sheriff’s Office looking for inmate who walked away from jail

MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Major County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate after he walked away from jail over the weekend.

On Sunday, just after 4:30 p.m. inmate trustee Ronntae Bryan Stewart walked away from the Major County Jail and got in either a silver or gold Chevy four-door sedan.

His whereabouts at this time are unknown, but he does have ties to the Enid area and may be traveling in that direction.

The sheriff’s office says Stewart should be considered dangerous due to statements he made that he would not go to another jail.

He is described as a black male, 5’4″, 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Ronntae Bryan Stewart

The public should not approach Stewart, and if found, call 911 immediately.