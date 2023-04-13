Kayla Lyon, the director of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, urged Iowans to avoid the same mistake. (Getty Images)

EUFAULA, Okla. (KFOR) – Major League Fishing (MLF) is coming to Lake Eufaula.

According to MLF, the organization is stopping in Eufaula, Oklahoma, April 14-16 for the MLF Tackle Warehouse Invitational Epic Baits Stop 3 at Lake Eufaula. The invitational features 150 anglers competing for up to $115,000 and the chance to compete at REDCREST 2024.

The tournament is hosted by the Eufaula Area Chamber of Commerce and marks the third of six Tackle Warehouse Invitational events this year. Anglers are also competing for points to win Invitational Angler of the Year (AOY). The last eight standing will also be invited on the Bass Pro Tour.

“We appreciate Major League Fishing bringing a significant tournament back to Eufaula, Oklahoma,” said Serina Kleveter, Eufaula Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. “We are excited to welcome all the anglers and look forward to showing them a slice of our hometown charm.”

MLF says this is the first major tournament the organization has held at Lake Eufaula, but it’s a frequent hot spot for the Okie Division of the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League. Anglers like Tad Sweitzer of Eufaula, Chris Jones of Bokoshe and Kyle Cortiana of Broken Arrow have history on the Lake.

“It’s really warm right now, and it’s going to continue to warm up fast,” said Cortiana. “There will still be plenty of fish in prespawn next week, but most will be right in the middle of their spawn.

“The lake was really low a few months ago, then rose fast, so there has been a 6- to 7-foot change in water surface elevation over the past few months,” continued Cortiana. “It’s coming back down and should be more stable at a normal level by next week if we don’t have any heavy rains, which will set the fishery up even more for a stable bite. I think the fishing is going to be really good.”

Competitors will begin at 7 a.m. Friday-Sunday from Peter’s Point South Dock Boat Ramp where weigh-ins will also take place daily at 3 p.m.

MLF says fans are welcome to attend to the event or follow online at MLF NOW!.

For more information on how to watch the event, visit majorleaguefishing.com.