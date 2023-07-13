OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — OG&E crews have been working nonstop since early Tuesday morning to restore power, clear up the roads and put up new power lines.

After more than 60 hours at work, NW 122nd St. and Penn Ave. will reopen later tonight.

“We may tonight and through the next couple of days have some single lane closures to allow us to make some additional repairs,” Nicole Rhodes, Director of Transportation and Distribution Construction at OG&E said. “But traffic should be able to get back through here tonight and then tomorrow.”

Power lines down near NW122nd and Penn. (KFOR)

Damage that took hundreds of workers to fix and clean up is nearly done. The damage was due to the severe storms that swept through early Tuesday morning.

“We had 29 of the large transmission structures, so those are the very large poles that were down,” Rhodes said. “And then we had almost a hundred of our distribution, the smaller wooden poles that were down.”

In hopes this won’t happen again, new powerline poles have now been put in.

“We have replaced those with steel poles,” Rhodes said.

This change wasn’t just for better protection against storms.

“One that many people don’t think about is woodpecker damage,” Rhodes said.

Businesses in the area like Taco Bell who decided to open back up today haven’t received many customers because the roads are still closed.

“Yes, we recognize the challenges that this presents for all of these business customers,” Rhodes said.

OG&E says drivers will still need to be cautious because there will be lane closures while crews continue to clean debris for the next couple of days.