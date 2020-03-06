Live Now
Major traffic changes happening on I-44 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers in Oklahoma City should prepare for major lane changes on a busy interstate that will last through the summer.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, lanes on eastbound I-44 between Western and Kelley were shifted and narrowed by Friday morning.

Motorists exiting at Lincoln Blvd. or I-235 must plan ahead and stay to the far right starting just east of Western.

Westbound I-44 also has limited ramp merge areas through the work zone.

This change is expected to last through the summer.

Drivers should be prepared to stop and yield when entering I-44 in these areas.

If possible, find an alternate route such as I-35, I-40, SH-74/Lake Hefner Parkway, and Martin Luther King Ave.

This is all part of the Off Broadway project.

