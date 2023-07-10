BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in Bethany are dealing with little-to-no water pressure after a major water line collapse.

You may have noticed a portion of the intersection of Northwest 23rd and Council closed off Monday as crews work to make repairs.

“My water pressure was very low this morning and if there is a water outage, my house will be affected just like everybody else’s,” said Bethany City Manager Elizabeth Gray.

Gray says the troubles started on Sunday, when city officials noticed a drop in the water pressure at their towers.

“We finally found water going into a drainage canal,” she told News 4.

They were able to find the source of the leak at 23rd and Council.

As crews work to repair the leak – many folks in Bethany are having to change their routines – including those who attend The Cube at Council Road Baptist Church.

“People can come, have a safe place to play basketball, gather, there’s a real community feel. What we like to say at our church is it’s a place where real Shalom – peace – can exist,” said Clint Chamberlain, Executive Pastor of Outside the Walls Ministires.

That peace is now on a brief pause.

Chamberlain said they had to close The Cube’s doors at 11 Monday morning.

“As a public space we have to close because we have no fire suppression system,” Chamberlain said. “It’s an inconvenience. I understand that we have an aging infrastructure not only here in Bethany but a lot of places.”

Chamberlain says the city has been helpful in keeping them up to date on the situation and he knows they’re working to fix it as fast as possible.

“Pray and wait and press on,” Chamberlain said. “Improvise, adapt and press on!”

The City of Bethany is asking residents to conserve what water they do have.

The city will continue to post updates on the situation on its public Facebook page.