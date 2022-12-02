OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Want free admission to Science Museum Oklahoma? Simply donate a coat!

Holidazzle, Paycom‘s annual community coat drive partnered with KFOR’s Warmth 4 Winter and the Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma, is coming to Science Museum Oklahoma from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

Donate a new or nearly-new coat at Holidazzle and you’ll receive one free admission ticket.

You can also simply make a donation of $10 or more to get a ticket.

Admission vouchers are limited to two per family and the first 250 donations. The vouchers are good for one year.

Paycom officials say the Holidazzle event is open to everyone, regardless of donation.

Santa will also be at the event for free photos!

Find out more about Warmth 4 Winter and its many donation drop-off locations here.