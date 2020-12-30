Malfunction causing sirens to sound in west Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As rain began to fall across the metro on Wednesday morning, officials say they received reports of sirens going off in west Oklahoma City.
Officials with the Oklahoma City Office of Emergency Management say this is not an emergency, but rather a malfunction of the sirens.
City crews say they are aware of the malfunction and are looking into the issue.
