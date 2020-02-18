Mama Roja Mexican Kitchen adds vegan meat to menu

Mama Roja Impossible Taco Salad

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Mama Roja Mexican Kitchen has added a new protein to its menu for vegans and anyone else looking for a meatless option.

For a $3 upcharge, Impossible meat offers a plant-based option for any ground beef menu item, including crisps, quesadillas, bowls, tacos, salads, enchiladas, and chimichangas.

Mama Roja Mexican Kitchen also offers other vegetarian dishes like roasted vegetable fajitas and plenty of gluten-free options like substituting flour-based tortillas for corn tortillas.

Mama Roja is located at 9212 Lake Hefner Parkway in Oklahoma City.

