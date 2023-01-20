CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The man accused of killing four-year-old Athena Brownfield made his first court appearance in Caddo County on Friday.

Ivon Adams met before Judge David Stephens, where Adams was informed of his charges. He will face one count of first degree murder/child abuse and one count of child neglect. Before Adams even came into the courtroom, his court appointed attorney, Mitchell Solomon, asked the judge to issue a gag order in the case which the judge approved.

Ivon Adams. Image courtesy Caddo County.

Adams walked into court Friday wearing an orange jumpsuit and in handcuffs. He looked emotionless as he looked around the courtroom before he was quickly called to the bench to hear his charges. The state, under prosecuting attorney Abby Wilburn, requested no bond in the case and said the nature of the charges and the fact that Adams was arrested in Arizona as reasons for the request. Solomon did not argue the decision and the judge denied bond.

Both the state and Adams’ attorney signed off on the gag order stating “there is reasonable likelihood of prejudice to both the state and the defendant right to a fair trial without a gag order in place.”

The order also stated that law enforcement, courts, and counsel for both sides are not allowed to comment to the media, reporters, or make social media posts regarding the case under the order. There was no set time for when the order would be lifted, but it could be months before anyone could hear Adams’ account of what happened to little Athena.

As News 4 reported, Adams’ wife Alysia told investigators he killed Athena on Christmas Day, then buried her body near Rush Springs. Alysia is locked up on two counts of child neglect.

Ivon Adams next court appearance was scheduled for Thursday, April 27.