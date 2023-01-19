OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man who is facing charges in connection to the disappearance of a child is now headed back to the Sooner State.

Earlier this month, officials began searching for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield after she was reported missing near the 200 block of W. Nebraska in Cyril.

Investigators say it all began when a postal carrier reported finding Brownfield’s 5-year-old sister outside her home.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Athena’s 5-year-old sister told the postal carrier that she “had been home alone and she is tired of being alone.”

At that point, the postal carrier reported the incident to police and they got in contact with Alysia Adams.

While speaking to police, the documents state that Alysia Adams asked officers where Athena was.

That’s when they realized the child was missing.

Court documents state that the children’s biological mother left the girls in the care of Alysia Adams and her husband, Ivon, for approximately one-and-a-half to two years.

However, officials say Alysia and Ivon never took the children to the doctor for check-ups and did not enroll the 5-year-old in school.

OSBI agents arrested Alysia Adams on two complaints of child neglect.

The next day, authorities confirmed that Adams’ husband, Ivon Adams, was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona.

He is facing a first-degree murder charge and a child neglect charge.

Ivon Adams Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office

Court documents show that Alysia Adams told investigators that around midnight on Christmas Day, Ivon Adams beat Athena and held her up by her arms.

The report states that Athena “was not moving and her eyes were barely open. He then laid her on the ground and punched her at least three more times in the chest. [Athena] never moved after that.”

The affidavit states that Ivon Adams told Alysia that he buried Athena’s body.

OSBI officials say crews discovered the body of a child in Grady County. However, the identity of the victim has not been identified.

On Thursday, online records from the Maricopa County Jail show that Ivon Adams has been released into the custody of Oklahoma authorities.