Man accused of accidentally shooting 3-year-old nephew in northeast Oklahoma

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. (KJRH) – A man was arrested after he allegedly shot his 3-year-old nephew in the stomach, officials say.

Just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies with the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accidental shooting in the county.

An affidavit obtained by KJRH states Keven Her, 22, called 911 saying a 3-year-old had been shot in the abdomen by a 9mm pistol.

The child was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

During the investigation, investigators learned Her reportedly fired the gun.

Her told investigators he was putting the firearm away and removed the magazine and cocked the gun for his nephew who “likes shooting guns.”

Her said his nephew pointed the firearm at him and pointed the trigger and heard it click.

He says he then took the firearm away from his nephew and cocked the gun.

At some point, Her told investigators he was “playing with his nephew and the gun went off,” and thought the magazine was not in the firearm.

He reportedly told investigators he “pointed the gun at his nephew’s abdomen and pulled the trigger,” with the firearm discharging.

Her “could not explain how the magazine got into the firearm,” the affidavit states, and said after it discharged, “he threw it [the gun] down.”

He checked the gun and “realized the magazine was in the firearm” and put the firearm on the table, calling 911.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Her’s residence and found 28 grams of marijuana in his bedroom, along with a glass smoking device.

He was arrested and booked into the Rogers County Jail for reckless discharge of a firearm, child neglect, possession of CDS, and possession of paraphernalia.