Man accused of causing $3K worth of damage at convenience store identified

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have identified a man who allegedly caused thousands of dollars of damage at a convenience store because the clerk wouldn’t talk with the man in his language.

On Feb. 16, around 1:30 a.m., police responded to a convenience store near N.W. 10th and MacArthur for a vandalism call.

According to a police report, an “Indian male suspect” entered the store, became belligerent and allegedly broke several items inside the store, causing $3,000 worth of damage.

The clerk told police the man asked him if he spoke the same language because he was also Indian.

The report states the clerk told the man he did not speak the language because he did not want to converse in the language to the man.

That’s when the man reportedly became belligerent, pushing over the cash register and other items.

The man then left in a white four-door BMW Sedan.

Police checked the tag of the vehicle, but it came back registered to a 1987 GMC truck.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.