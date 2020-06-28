Man accused of committing child sex crimes in Tinker Air Force Base dormitory

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man accused of committing several sex crimes against a young teen, including incidents in his Tinker Air Force Base dorm room.

Jarron Tajae Hannan, 23, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of rape II, forcible oral sodomy, two counts of manufacturing child pornography, possession of child pornography, lewd acts with a child under 16, soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology and engaging in a pattern of criminal offense in two or more counties, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations contacted the Sheriff’s Office after Hannan admitted to having sexual intercourse with a minor on several occasions.

Hannan told Air Force special agents that he had sexual intercourse with the minor on multiple occasions in his Tinker dorm room and in the minor’s home, according to a District Court of Oklahoma affidavit.

“OCSO investigators conducted a full investigation and determined Hannan had sexual conduct with a minor that started in 2018 when the victim was just 14-years old,” the news release states.

Investigators obtained various pieces of evidence, including videos, phone records and pictures.

Bond has not been set for Hannan

