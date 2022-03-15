NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — A Norman man is facing multiple felony charges after being arrested for allegedly holding his mother hostage in his car with a butcher knife.

Tracy McCullar

On Feb. 17, at around 11:21 p.m., Tracy McCullar is said to have been driving dangerously behind an ambulance in Norman.

The Norman Police Department reported the ambulance driver then called their department.

“This vehicle was driving extremely erratic, that they were following them extremely closely, swerving into oncoming lanes of traffic. It was just concerning driving behavior,” said Norman PD spokeswoman Sarah Jensen.

Police caught up to McCullar on I-35 near Robinson Street. He would later admit to officers that he was high on meth.

After police pulled him over, they realized he had a weapon in his hand. A woman, later identified as his mother, was in the back seat.

“They noticed that he had a large butcher knife,” Jensen said. “He was actively waving that butcher knife as officers were attempting to talk to him.”

After some time spent negotiating, officers convinced McCullar to put down the knife before they moved in towards the car.

McCullar had crawled into the back seat on top of his mother.

Officers broke the back window to get a clearer view of the car’s two occupants.

“She was held against her will,” Jensen explained. “She was held against her will in the vehicle and she felt at times that her life was in danger due to his driving behavior and the behavior and threats that he was making while she was inside the vehicle.”

Next, officers opened the door and dragged McCullar out. Officers said he would not stop moving or talking. They also described him as fidgety and sweaty.

Among McCullar’s charges are driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police offices and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Jensen said McCullar’s mother only had minor injuries from officers pulling her out of the car. She was treated at the hospital and is in fine condition.