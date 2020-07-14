Follow the Storms
Man accused of intentionally setting fire inside Dollar General store while customers shopped

PORTER, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was arrested after a fire was intentionally set inside of a Dollar General store in Wagoner County back in March.

According to the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office, on March 28, a fire was intentionally set inside the Dollar General store in Porter. The store was open for business and there were several customers inside the store at the time.

An investigation was conducted and officials accuse Daniel Moon, Dollar General store employee, of intentionally setting the fire.

Moon was arrested at his home in Muskogee on July 8 for the charges of first-degree arson and endangering human life during arson.

