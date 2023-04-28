AGRA, Okla. (KFOR) – Mary Ludtke was found safe after authorities say her son kidnapped her in Agra Tuesday.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff, 64-year-old Terry Ludtke now faces charges of kidnapping after he was found in Payne County with his missing mother 84-year-old mother Mary.

| OHP search for missing mother and son >

The reports state that his sister Tracy went to a home off 770 Road in North Agra on April 25. Adult Protective Services had awarded her guardianship and she went to tell Terry the news.

Terry allegedly then grabbed Mary, shouted an expletive, and drove west down 770 Road.

April 26 Oklahoma Highway Patrol would post an alert for the two missing with descriptions of both.

The flyer sent out by officials April 26 asking people to look out for the Ludtke’s.

Officials say that Terry was found on April 27 in Payne County on Sac and Fox trust land.

Sac and Fox police would be requested to help deliver Terry from there to the Lincoln County Jail. Tracy was called to pick up her mother.

On Friday KFOR checked the home in Agra where it all began and found Mary inside. The family nearby said that she is doing fine and that they are gathering her things to take her to an appropriate home.

Terry sits in the Lincoln County Jail facing kidnapping charges. According to court records, he has a problematic past where he has been arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine.

Records show that in 2002 he was facing felony charges for possession of meth. Then in 2012, records show he was convicted of more drug charges.