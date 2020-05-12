Man accused of killing his mother, dumping body in N.E. Oklahoma City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was arrested after he allegedly killed his mother and then dumped her body in northeast Oklahoma City, Midwest City police say.

On Sunday, at approximately 6 p.m., 911 received a call regarding a welfare check. The caller indicated she had been trying to contact 75-year-old Irene Beers for a couple of days and that she lived in the 8900 block of NE 15th.

Officers went to the home and spoke with Beers’ 46-year-old son, Aaron Bradley Beisbier.

Beisbier initially told officers his mom left for the casino a few days ago, however, her truck was still in the driveway.

Police say the truck had “obvious blood in the bed” and when pointed out to Beisbier, he made a spontaneous utterance and allegedly admitted to killing his mother.

Investigators learned that Beisbier reportedly dumped his mother’s body somewhere in the northeast part of Oklahoma City.

On Sunday morning, the Oklahoma City Police Department responded to the scene of a dead body in the 4700 block of N. Midwest Boulevard. The body was later identified as Beers.

Beisbier was arrested for murder.