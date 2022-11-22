OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man who was arrested following a deadly crash with an Oklahoma City police officer has died.

On Sept. 29, Sgt. Meagan Burke was killed in a head-on collision along I-44 on her way home from work.

Sgt. Meagan Burke Credit: Oklahoma City Police Department

“I know the other driver going southbound crossed the median and the barrier, entering into the northbound lane, striking the officer who was in their personal vehicle,” said Capt. Valerie Littlejohn, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, on the scene. “When we arrived, we learned that one of the involved drivers was one of our officers who unfortunately was pronounced deceased.”

Sgt. Burke had been a police officer in Oklahoma City since May of 2016.

The driver of the other vehicle was identified as 51-year-old Victor Kenneth Fraser, Jr.

Victor Fraser. Image OKCPD

According to a report from the Oklahoma City Police Department, Fraser had methamphetamines, marijuana and cough syrup in his system at the time of the crash.

The report also shows that Fraser said, “he felt the driver side tire drop off the roadway and he was involved in the collision.”

Investigators also confirmed that Fraser was involved in a deadly crash with a bicyclist on June 8 near S.W. 66th St. and Walker Ave.

Fraser worked for Blackhawk Security and was driving a company truck when both crashes occurred.

He was ultimately arrested on a complaint of first-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence of drugs.

Shortly after his arrest, he was released on s $50,000 bond.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed to KFOR that Fraser recently passed away after going to the hospital for breathing problems.

No other details have been released.