Man accused of killing Oklahoma police chief headed to court

MANNFORD, Okla. (KFOR/KJRH) – A man accused of killing his colleague while at a law enforcement conference in Florida is scheduled for a court appearance in the case.

Michael Nealey, a former officer with the Mannford Police Department, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller.

Investigators say Nealey and Miller traveled to Florida in November of 2019 to attend a law enforcement conference in Pensacola.

During their stay in the Sunshine State, officials say Nealey killed Miller inside a hotel room.

Court documents obtained by KFOR indicate that others staying in the hotel complained about the noise coming from the room. One witness reported hearing a man yell, “Stop it, Mike!”

Once a maintenance worker made it into the hotel room, he told deputies that he saw Nealey on top of Miller, who was laying on the floor.

When deputies arrived, Miller had no pulse and his face showed signs of a beating, including a swollen right eye.

Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller

“He is a young man that will be deeply missed by our community and by myself personally because I considered him a friend,” said Joe Van Tuyl, the Superintendent of Stroud Public Schools told KFOR.

Nealey was ultimately charged with second-degree murder in connection to Miller's death. He has pleaded not guilty.

According to the Escambia County Court Clerk, Nealey is scheduled for another court appearance on Wednesday.

Court records obtained by KJRH show that Nealey is waiving all appearances in future proceedings.