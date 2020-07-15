Man accused of making bomb threat, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office says

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of making a bomb threat at the Tulsa County Courthouse last week.
On July 7, a man called 911 and claimed a bomb would go off in the Tulsa County Courthouse the next day.
Investigators were quickly able to determine the call was made by 40-year-old Randy Shelby, and that his threat was a hoax.
The suspect was scheduled to appear in court the next day for a protective order.
He is now facing felony charges for perpetrating a terroristic hoax.
