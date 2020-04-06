Man accused of robbing Lawton bank arrested, charged

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man accused of robbing a Lawton bank last month was arrested and charged in federal court on Friday.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, John Scott Brooks, 36, of Lawton, was charged with robbing the Southwest Oklahoma Federal Credit Union (SOFCU) on March 23.

According to court documents, Brooks allegedly pulled into a drive-thru lane of SOFCU, located at 6714 West Gore Boulevard during the morning on March 23.

He allegedly handed a demand note to a teller, along with what appeared to the teller to be an explosive device.

Brooks then reportedly held up a tablet that was counting down time, and the teller then provided cash to Brooks.

After bank surveillance photos were published in the media and a search warrant was executed at Brooks’ residence in Lawton, law enforcement obtained information that led to Brooks’ arrest on April 2.

If he is found guilty of bank robbery, Brooks faces a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000, and mandatory restitution.