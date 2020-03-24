Man accused of robbing Lawton bank through drive-thru using possible explosive device

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The FBI is seeking information to identify a man accused of robbing a bank in Lawton this week.

On Monday, around 10:40 a.m., an unknown suspect approached the drive-thru teller lane of the Southwest Credit Union at 6714 W. Gore Blvd. in Lawton.

Officials say the suspect placed a demand note and a possible explosive device in the drive-thru teller drawer.

The teller returned the device and an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect.

The suspect fled the scene in a four-door Ford Expedition or similar SUV that was silver/white in color with light-colored interior and a temporary Oklahoma paper tag.

The suspect is described as a white male with darker skin, dark brown hair, and a brown, short-trimmed beard. He was last seen wearing sunglasses, black gloves, a black beanie, and a red/white/blue plaid shirt.

No injuries were reported.



If anyone has any information, call the Lawton Police Department, the FBI at (405) 290-7770, or anonymously online at tips.fbi.gov.