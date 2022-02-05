STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Stillwater police arrested a man suspected of setting fire to a facility that provides support to homeless community members.

Trevor Realous Chapman, 36, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson, according to Lt. Kyle Bruce with the Stillwater Police Department.

Stillwater officers and Stillwater Fire Department crews were called to Mission of Hope, 1804 S. Perkins Road, regarding a fire at the facility.

However, Mission of Hope residents extinguished the blaze before officers and firefighters arrived at the scene.

Authorities investigated the blaze and determined Chapman set the fire.

The Stillwater Fire Marshal will further investigate the fire.

No further details were released.