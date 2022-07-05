OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was arrested in Oklahoma City, accused of setting fire to his mother’s home on Tuesday.

George Halsteid, 36, was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention on suspicion of arson, according to authorities.

George Halsteid

Oklahoma City Police Department officers were called to a multi-duplex unit in the 1700 block of Pettee at around 5:45 a.m.

Authorities told KFOR Halsteid broke out a window and set fire to his mother’s residence.

Police found Halsteid behind the residence. He lit a couch on fire on the back porch, authorities said.

An Oklahoma City firefighter on the roof of a duplex where an alleged arson occurred. Image KFOR

Flames spread quickly.

Officers took Halsteid into custody, and the adjoining duplexes were evacuated.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

No injuries were reported.